Dolphins discussing contract extension with Xavien Howard as promised - ProFootballTalk
The Dolphins promised Xavien Howard they would revisit his contract this offseason after adjusting it last summer. They are living up to that promise.Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said, via Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel, that the team has had multiple talks with the cornerback’s...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com