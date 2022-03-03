 Dolphins discussing contract extension with Xavien Howard as promised. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins discussing contract extension with Xavien Howard as promised.

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
15,777
Reaction score
25,735
Location
Bahamas
ONole1

ONole1

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2006
Messages
10,083
Reaction score
30,818
Age
55
Location
Orlando
Yeah, saw this earlier...good move don't let this be a distraction. He barked early but became a team player and restructured twice last year. Get it don't and lock him down.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
12,644
Reaction score
20,621
Location
New Jersey
It'll be a big boost if they can restructure him to finish his career with Miami.
 
67Stang

67Stang

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,959
Reaction score
2,887
Location
Tucson, AZ
While good, both sides need to be fair and the Dolphins need to protect themselves with some injury language. Dude needs to learn how to tackle too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom