Dolphins Dominate NFLPA Report Card

A's and A+'s across the board. The inverse of my academic career. But I am starting to wonder if this is too much of a good thing. Baltimore, Buffalo, Kansas City, Detroit, and Philadelphia all did not fare nearly as well in this survey. You have to wonder, how much of the grading is due to the players being coddled? The grades sure do not seem to translate to success on the field, which is what matters!

NFLPA Team Report Cards 2025

One of our core jobs as a union is to improve the overall working conditions for our players, which includes the daily experience of players at the team facilities away from the lights and cameras.1,695 of our players provided information to share with one another about their current club, to...
phinsforlife said:
A's and A+'s across the board. The inverse of my academic career. But I am starting to wonder if this is too much of a good thing. Baltimore, Buffalo, Kansas City, Detroit, and Philadelphia all did not fare nearly as well in this survey. You have to wonder, how much of the grading is due to the players being coddled?

NFLPA Team Report Cards 2025

One of our core jobs as a union is to improve the overall working conditions for our players, which includes the daily experience of players at the team facilities away from the lights and cameras.1,695 of our players provided information to share with one another about their current club, to...
It means nothing to me because it doesn't translate to actual success on the field.
 
Fitting that this comes out right before free agency. Certainly helps the players get a better gauge on some of the potential suitors they are considering.

But at the end of the day, an extra half mil a year on a contract is going to be a bigger factor for just about anyone than Taco Tuesday's in the cafeteria.
 
The Ghost said:
Fitting that this comes out right before free agency. Certainly helps the players get a better gauge on some of the potential suitors they are considering.

But at the end of the day, an extra half mil a year on a contract is going to be a bigger factor for just about anyone than Taco Tuesday's in the cafeteria.
do we want players that keep coming here for taco tuesday and summer vacation as opposed to players that want to come here to win? ps i went to taco tuesday last night, but i run a 5.6 40!
 
phinsforlife said:
do we want players that keep coming here for taco tuesday and summer vacation as opposed to players that want to come here to win? ps i went to taco tuesday last night, but i run a 5.6 40!
I get it, damned if you do, damned if you don't.

I'm pretty sure most of the guys Grier has brought in have come in with the right mind set.

Campbell, Smith, Brooks, just last year, very hard working guys. The only move that didn't really pan out last year was Odell Beckham but considering how little he was paid, its not even a factor.

At the end of the day, I'd rather have the best facilities than the worst as it shows a willingness to invest. The Chiefs have the worst facilities and Clark Hunt should be ashamed himself but because they have Mahomes, the trust fund baby is revered.

The only thing Stephen Ross has to offer is money.
 
RastaMan407 said:
Not a surprise. It's one of the main reasons that has contributed to our culture. Here is a reminder and listen to the Calais Campbell quote
They finished 6-3. You talk as if the team quit.

Was conditioning a problem? Or are you just a whiner?

Its hard for me to comprehend why you are here.
 
They give the Dolphins Strength coaches A+ but that line could never get the push it needed on 3rd/4th and short? 😂

These grade are a joke, guys just rubber stamping A+ so the country club atmosphere can continue!! 😂
 
