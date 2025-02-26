Dolphins Dominate NFLPA Report Card

phinsforlife
A's and A+'s across the board. The inverse of my academic career. But I am starting to wonder if this is too much of a good thing. Baltimore, Buffalo, Kansas City, Detroit, and Philadelphia all did not fare nearly as well in this survey. You have to wonder, how much of the grading is due to the players being coddled? The grades sure do not seem to translate to success on the field, which is what matters!
NFLPA Team Report Cards 2025
One of our core jobs as a union is to improve the overall working conditions for our players, which includes the daily experience of players at the team facilities away from the lights and cameras.1,695 of our players provided information to share with one another about their current club, to...
nflpa.com
