Dolphins Dominating Pro Bowl Voting

Joe Dolfan

Jun 30, 2005
12,663
16,714
Santa Cruz, CA
Dolphins Lead NFL Pro Bowl Voting With Nine Top Vote-Getters

Nine Dolphins players lead the AFC in votes at their respective positions, the most of any team in the NFL.

The Dolphins nine top vote-getters are QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Raheem Mostert, FB Alec Ingold, WR Tyreek Hill, T Terron Armstead, CB Jalen Ramsey, LS Blake Ferguson, WR Braxton Berrios (Special Teams) and LB Duke Riley (Special Teams).
 
I really don't think Armstead has played enough to earn getting more votes than any other AFC tackle. I might even say Jackson deserves more votes than Armstead this season.
 
