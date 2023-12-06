Dolphins Dominating Pro Bowl Voting

Joe Dolfan
Dolphins Lead NFL Pro Bowl Voting With Nine Top Vote-Getters
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in balloting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games with 59,680 votes, the NFL announced Wednesday. Nine Dolphins players lead the AFC in votes at their respective positions, the most of any team in the NFL. Miami r
www.miamidolphins.com
The Dolphins nine top vote-getters are QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Raheem Mostert, FB Alec Ingold, WR Tyreek Hill, T Terron Armstead, CB Jalen Ramsey, LS Blake Ferguson, WR Braxton Berrios (Special Teams) and LB Duke Riley (Special Teams).