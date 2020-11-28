Dolphins downgrade Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful vs Jets; Reid Sinnett elevated

Ryan Fitzpatrick appears in line to start for the seventh time this season. Fitzpatrick, who started the first six games before Miami moved to Tagovailoa after their bye week, has thrown for 1,652 yards on a 69.8 percent competion rate with ten touchdowns and eight interceptions.



The team also announced they elevated practice squad quarterback Reid Sinnett, making him eligible to play in tomorrow’s game. The Dolphins seem to be accepting that they will not have Tagovailoa, the fifth-overall pick in this year’s Draft, against the Jets.