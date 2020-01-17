Dolphins Draft/Free Agency Speculation Thread

mwestberry
speculation:
the forming of a theory or conjecture without firm evidence.
There is so much of it lately and with good reason(s). Many thread topics get way off target ...debates are fierce … arguments erupt … Mods are throwing out warnings left and right lol … passionate posters sometimes vehemently stating their case
ad nauseam:
referring to something that has been done or repeated so often that it has become annoying or tiresome.
Bring in your Dolphins hopes, trade ideas, free agent wish list and don't even worry about sources lol … rumors are welcome as well as anything that you think or wish could/would happen …
I'm still thinking we stay at #5 and go with the FLO lol … we made an investment in Rosen and the OC couldn't make it work so he got replaced … we will ride with Fitz and Rosen in 2020 and continue to build our team with the extra picks while stockpiling even more for next season … we will draft a QB but it may not be the #5 selection …
Do you disagree? Tell me why it doesn't make sense … I mean SOMEBODY has to be right after the dust settles
C'mon man … have some fun and enjoy the ride … it's been too long since relevancy and we deserve something good for a change … some of you are taking this waaaaay to serious (I mean we don't control anything inside Dolphins HQ)
No offense to anyone out there … I respect the hell out many of you with the knowledge you share and have learned quite a bit from a bunch of you … Really appreciate the details and research that many have done … in the end though it's mostly speculation when it comes to thinking we know what the Fins are up to
