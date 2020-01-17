Dolphins Draft/Free Agency Speculation Thread

Hargitt01 said: No one knows for sure how this all going to play out. Very optimistic about the position we are in heading into the off-season. We have a lot of reasons to be excited when it pertains to the Draft and Free Agency.



When it comes to the draft, I genuinely want an Impact Player @5. Whether that's Tua or insert name here, we cant afford to miss at #5. We have several options at #18 and #26 but id like to see us play the board and let players fall to us. While others may have reservations about Grier, I am confident in his ability to manipulate other GM's. Cant say he didn't have a good year as he came out ahead in most of the trades this past season but that just my opinion, you of course are entitled to your own.



As it pertains to Free-Agency, I am of the firm belief that we will not be as involved as some might expect. We just shredded a ton of salary off the books, while we need talent at almost every position i don't think its out of the realm of possibility for us to be more frugal. Sure there are a lot of talented players that could be available but a spending spree in free agency is not how you build a roster. We have been burned before by "winning" free agency. A Pass Rusher and some help along the Oline and Im totally satisfied with this seasons Free Agency Period. Click to expand...

I am not sure how you say Grier came out ahead in trades. He traded the best free safety in the league for the 18th pick in round one. I seriously doubt they will find a player with the 18th pick who has the talent of Fitzpatrick. I think having to trade Fitzpatrick because the head coach was too stubborn to just let Fitzpatrick play one position in the secondary will likely go down as the worst trade in Dolphin history.While getting 2 #1’s and a second round pick for Tunsil might seem like a great trade. The fact is they still have to draft a LT and there are not any LT’s in the draft after the top 10 draft picks who appear to be as talented as Tunsil at the LT position. If they don’t draft Thomas at 5, whoever they do eventually draft at LT is likely not going to be nearly the player a Tunsil is.While Grier did okay in getting draft picks in the later rounds for some of the veteran players who weren’t going to be part of the future anyway. How effective he really was in these trades will only be determinedin the future by how well these drafted players play in the NFL.I don’t have a lot of confidence in Grier when it comes to draft day but hopefully he has hired the right people around him and he will listen to them when it comes to selecting the best available players on draft day. The fact is that Grier has been a part of the teams draft process for the last 20 years and it is because of how lousy this team has done in the draft over all those years that they are in the position they are in today.Hopefully Grier proves me wrong but if he doesn‘t we are looking at several more years of mediocre play on the field or worse.