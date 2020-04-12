Fin Fan in Cali
Dolphins draft plans should consider two quarterback selections
Ryan Fitzpatrick. Josh Rosen. Jake Rudock. And two rookies? Could that be the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback group heading into the team’s 2020 training camp? Would Miami, with their 14 selections in...
Miami has consistently being linked to Alabama Tua Tagovailoa, likely using the fifth-overall pick to add the quarterback. A player who, heading into the 2019 season, was considered a potential first-overall before injuries sidelined him. There are concerns over Tagovailoa’s hip being fully recovered from the dislocation and fracture he sustained during the season, as well as the history of injuries he has had, including ankle issues. The Dolphins could take Tagovailoa with the fifth pick with the plan to not play him at all this season, ensuring he is fully healthy for 2021 and the future.
Adding a player like Jalen Hurts or Jake Fromm could give Miami two chances at landing their franchise quarterback this year. It could give them the long-term backup they need if they do not think Rosen will be that player. Jordan Love and Jacob Eason could also be on Miami’s radar, but they likely will be selected prior to Miami wanting to make a second quarterback pick.
I Know this is not likely but if were to happen they would probably move Rosen during the draft or after, and go with Fitz as the number one and carry three QB's. I just found this an interesting thought.