Dolphins draft plans should consider two quarterback selections

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

www.thephinsider.com

Dolphins draft plans should consider two quarterback selections

Ryan Fitzpatrick. Josh Rosen. Jake Rudock. And two rookies? Could that be the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback group heading into the team’s 2020 training camp? Would Miami, with their 14 selections in...
Miami has consistently being linked to Alabama Tua Tagovailoa, likely using the fifth-overall pick to add the quarterback. A player who, heading into the 2019 season, was considered a potential first-overall before injuries sidelined him. There are concerns over Tagovailoa’s hip being fully recovered from the dislocation and fracture he sustained during the season, as well as the history of injuries he has had, including ankle issues. The Dolphins could take Tagovailoa with the fifth pick with the plan to not play him at all this season, ensuring he is fully healthy for 2021 and the future.

Adding a player like Jalen Hurts or Jake Fromm could give Miami two chances at landing their franchise quarterback this year. It could give them the long-term backup they need if they do not think Rosen will be that player. Jordan Love and Jacob Eason could also be on Miami’s radar, but they likely will be selected prior to Miami wanting to make a second quarterback pick.

I Know this is not likely but if were to happen they would probably move Rosen during the draft or after, and go with Fitz as the number one and carry three QB's. I just found this an interesting thought.
 
Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur

i agree with this approach - redskins did it with rg3 and cousins - i think that was the last team to really do it. what’s the downside unless a better value is on the board at the time. but if hurts is sitting there at 70 and they don’t like the board for the other positions why not take him.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Maybe, but until there is evidence to the contrary, it's RF, rookie, Rosen, Rudicjk
 
ChrisEAS

ChrisEAS

A 7th round qb?? Wont make it past training camp lol.

If Jake Fromm happens to fall to 4th round, id be all for it.

But maybe Morgan would be better, like in 5th. Or the guy from Purdue who nobody talks about ever.
 
Danny

Danny

If we're going to draft a late QB then might as well just stay with Rosen as the 3rd QB. Just like drafting OL in the 7th round which would bring more of the same type of OL guys we already have. Take your QB in the 1st round and use the other picks to help build the team around the QB. If they feel they need to add another QB then do it in 2021.
 
