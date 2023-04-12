Dolphins Draft Poll

Too many variables.



Prospects I’d move up for if it doesn’t cost too much and they’re falling: Jahmyr Gibbs, Darnell Washington, Michael Meyers



Prospects I’d be good taking at 51 aside from above: Sam LaPorta, Zach Charbonnet, Steve Avila, Dawand Jones, Mazi Smith



Prospects I’d target in a trade down: Tucker Kraft, Keannu Benton, Jaquelin Roy, Jack Campbell



Our pick is too far down to lean any specific way, as who knows what the board will look like at pick 51.



Ideally, I’d love to get Washington or LaPorta then trade down from 84 into the 90s, picking up an additional 4 or 5. I’d target Joe Tippman or Israel Abanikanda in that scenario.



For the sake of the poll, I voted for option 1. Good prospects always fall, and this draft is deep at positions of need so I think someone high on our board will fall.