Dolphins Draft Poll

What will we do during the draft?

JamesWsenior

JamesWsenior

For fun only to see what we all think will happen. A million options possible but just want to look at the most simple ones. Ps first time doing a poll so if I screw is up go **** yourself lol
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Too many variables.

Prospects I’d move up for if it doesn’t cost too much and they’re falling: Jahmyr Gibbs, Darnell Washington, Michael Meyers

Prospects I’d be good taking at 51 aside from above: Sam LaPorta, Zach Charbonnet, Steve Avila, Dawand Jones, Mazi Smith

Prospects I’d target in a trade down: Tucker Kraft, Keannu Benton, Jaquelin Roy, Jack Campbell

Our pick is too far down to lean any specific way, as who knows what the board will look like at pick 51.

Ideally, I’d love to get Washington or LaPorta then trade down from 84 into the 90s, picking up an additional 4 or 5. I’d target Joe Tippman or Israel Abanikanda in that scenario.

For the sake of the poll, I voted for option 1. Good prospects always fall, and this draft is deep at positions of need so I think someone high on our board will fall.
 
D

Dolphin Mule

If a Miami player can get us one or two second and/or third round picks, trade him IF you can get the pick you want.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

100% Trade down...

The only way I come off of that choice is if a guy we were POSITIVE was going to be a first rounder is there.
If the ESPN crew isn't openly wondering why this guy is still on the board, I don't want him.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

I voted trade down, for two reasons. First, there are rumors of Grier wanting to trade down to add more picks. Secondly, this is an extremely deep draft. Which could mean a higher probability of getting players, later in the draft, who can help.
 
Kebo

Kebo

Trade Iffy, Ced, and Ogbah for some more picks
 
