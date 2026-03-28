 Dolphins Draft Profile - Kayden McDonald, Ohio State | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Draft Profile - Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

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Dolphins Draft Profile - Kayden McDonald, Ohio State - DolphinsTalk

Dolphins Draft Profile – Kayden McDonald, Ohio State The Miami Dolphins are heavily intrigued by Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. Outside of hosting him on a “Top 30” visit, McDonald was then interviewed by team brass after his impressive pro day. The team is definitely interested in...
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