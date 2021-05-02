Dolphins drafted to improve the run

I think they obviously want a more reliable running game than they had last year. But I thought the signing of Fuller in free agency and the drafting of Waddle and Long had more to do with opening up the passing game and making it a bigger part of the offense than it was about improving the running game.



Hopefully by adding deep threats in Fuller and Waddle, that will help the running game. Because defenses will no longer just be able to bring up their safeties to stop the run. In previous years the Dolphins didn’t have a WR who could run right by the defenses CB‘s. Now with Waddle and Fuller, they have two WR’s who can score from anywhere on the field. So if the opposing defense tries to cheat up to stop the run, they will do so at their own risk.