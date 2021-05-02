 Dolphins drafted to improve the run | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins drafted to improve the run

I thought about the picks a bit more.

Picking Liam Eichenberg in the 2nd round solidifies the line for us and allows Hunt to play inside which is his best fit.
Eichenberg from what I read is also better as a run blocker.
This should help the line create better holes for the RBs to get through.

Bringing in Hunt helps here as well as he is a dynamic TE that can catch and better at run blocking than Gesicki.
He definitely should help this area as well with RPO style plays being utilized.

A lot of people banged on the table about getting a RB but reality is we needed a good line and a true run blocking TE that can also catch.

Any thoughts?
 
I made this point in the draft thread. Seems that FO blamed Flowers and Karras for the bad run game
 
I think they obviously want a more reliable running game than they had last year. But I thought the signing of Fuller in free agency and the drafting of Waddle and Long had more to do with opening up the passing game and making it a bigger part of the offense than it was about improving the running game.

Hopefully by adding deep threats in Fuller and Waddle, that will help the running game. Because defenses will no longer just be able to bring up their safeties to stop the run. In previous years the Dolphins didn’t have a WR who could run right by the defenses CB‘s. Now with Waddle and Fuller, they have two WR’s who can score from anywhere on the field. So if the opposing defense tries to cheat up to stop the run, they will do so at their own risk.
 
It was going to be tough to fill all the needs in this draft. Miami prioritized it the right way in my opinion.

Would have liked one of the top three backs, but improved at edge, wide receiver and offensive line.

Getting the deep speed with Waddle and Fuller will help the run game as well.
 
