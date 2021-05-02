Dolphins drafted to improve the run

Durango2020
I thought about the picks a bit more.
Picking Liam Eichenberg in the 2nd round solidifies the line for us and allows Hunt to play inside which is his best fit.
Eichenberg from what I read is also better as a run blocker.
This should help the line create better holes for the RBs to get through.
Bringing in Hunt helps here as well as he is a dynamic TE that can catch and better at run blocking than Gesicki.
He definitely should help this area as well with RPO style plays being utilized.
A lot of people banged on the table about getting a RB but reality is we needed a good line and a true run blocking TE that can also catch.
Any thoughts?
