Dolphins eliminated

Raiders somehow beat Colts with last second FG to eliminate the Dolphins.
What a disaster of a day.
They’re not eliminated unless the Chargers win today
Yes...we can beat ****ty teams (and the Ravens). We can also lose six in a row too! We are no closer to being a contender than we were when we fired Gase. The entire team came up small when it mattered most which is no different than the past 20 years.The 1-7 start was too big a hole to dig ourselves out of. I have to say though, these past few weeks have been fun. I do like this team and where it's heading. I can't be too upset about them going 7-1 over the past 8 games.
Don't talk sense into the boo birds, negativity is their life bloodThey’re not eliminated unless the Chargers win today
Not all of "us". Please don't throw all of "us" into the same group with you. When you're 1-7.....and I wrote this in other threads over the last few weeks....you're just playing out the games on the schedule. Your season is over. You're not making the playoffs when you're bad enough to lose seven in a row. These games have been nothing more than money in the billionaire's pockets because you have to play them but honestly, at 1-7, your year has already ended.and we are all somehow surprised
Wasn’t taking a personal shot dude but by in large the fins fan base is what I was talking aboutNot all of "us". Please don't throw all of "us" into the same group with you. When you're 1-7.....and I wrote this in other threads over the last few weeks....you're just playing out the games on the schedule. Your season is over. You're not making the playoffs when you're bad enough to lose seven in a row. These games have been nothing more than money in the billionaire's pockets because you have to play them but honestly, at 1-7, your year has already ended.
The priority needs to be find a QB!!!I think priority should be the Oline, running back, and linebacker help in the offseason.