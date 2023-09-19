 Dolphins fan injured a Pats fan leading to his death. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins fan injured a Pats fan leading to his death.

Yeah, it sucks we are seeing more and more of this these days. It's gonna get to the point they will ban alcohol in stadiums. Sad situation.
 
Without knowing more about what led up to the incident in the stands, it's really hard to place blame on anyone.

However...I stand by a comment I made in a different thread. I hate Pats fans. They are like Jets fans, Eagles fans and Broncos fans. Their tendency is to not be just obnoxious and mean, but physical, too.

I wonder if this 53-year old Pats fan is just another FAFO casualty.
 
E30M3 said:
Yeah, it sucks we are seeing more and more of this these days. It's gonna get to the point they will ban alcohol in stadiums. Sad situation.
Click to expand...
Too much money in that, they'll never pull booze from these events.
 
Horrible situation, and according to the video, and Information, the Pats fan was getting into it with other fans, so I have a feeling both sides were not acting very adult like. It's a terrible tragedy that someone lost their life from it, and I am sure an investigation will be done. The Dolphins fan seems to be in some hot water.
 
E30M3 said:
Yeah, it sucks we are seeing more and more of this these days. It's gonna get to the point they will ban alcohol in stadiums. Sad situation.
Click to expand...

Would be great but unfortunately money is more important than lives. Drunk idiots ruin the experience all the time.
 
The tailgates can sometimes go overboard as well. I’m not one to be a little snowflake but some people need to be locked up.
 
There's nothing in that video to assign any blame to... were fighting words used? Were threats made? Why would the DOLFAN have been upset or stiring things up? Wouldn't the Pat's fans have more reason to be acting out? And of course as always drinking is likely involved.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom