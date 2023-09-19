Dolphins fan injured a Pats fan leading to his death.

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 15,647
- Reaction score
- 32,745
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Idiot.
Too much money in that, they'll never pull booze from these events.Yeah, it sucks we are seeing more and more of this these days. It's gonna get to the point they will ban alcohol in stadiums. Sad situation.
