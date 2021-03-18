 Dolphins fanbase on self harm watch? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins fanbase on self harm watch?

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

As of March 18, 2021 the Dolphins fanbase in finheaven has been put in a no harm watch. The world is coming to an end because rhe dolphins couldn't trade for Watson, get juju, Lindsey, and we begged for Karass back but instead we signed a back up center to start. People are calling for grier to be fired on the spot. As we receive more reports from the finheaven accountants/draft experts then we are going to get the exact demands. Sources per Barry Jackson state that the fanbase is demanding to have Watson in Florida by a 24 hour deadline in addition to a trade for Tyreek Hill from Kansas City. Refusal to comply will result in the Dolphins fans merging into the Bills bandwagon.
 
