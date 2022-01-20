Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 24,996
- Reaction score
- 20,522
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Dolphins fans roasted the team over a tweet about LT Liam Eichenberg
Fans were ruthless.
www.yahoo.com
Yeah I’ll give him a pass for year one. Lame O-line coach and moved all over the placeAnother guy I think could be salvaged with good coaching and scheme. Both were a mess this year. So hard to judge young OL talent when you don't have an NFL caliber oline coach or an NFL caliber offensive scheme.
This dudes horrid. Stiff as a board. Bust move to left guard or dump
If you can’t make it in an rpo heavy based offense you can’t make it in any.
I also thought the line played noticeable better when Deiter returned from injury. Hunt is a keeper. Maybe Eichenberg and Deiter are serviceable?Another guy I think could be salvaged with good coaching and scheme. Both were a mess this year. So hard to judge young OL talent when you don't have an NFL caliber oline coach or an NFL caliber offensive scheme.
I also thought the line played noticeable better when Deiter returned from injury. Hunt is a keeper. Maybe Eichenberg and Deiter are serviceable?
Nailed it. OLine coach interview .... listen to it. That will explain a lot with the young O line.Yeah I’ll give him a pass for year one. Lame O-line coach and moved all over the place
RPO is harder for young linemen in a sense. Not sure why you'd say that. You're having to adjust to multiple potential outcomes on the offensive side before even considering the defense.
Not to mention without pressure statistics specifically for our RPO plays I don't think you can just say he did poorly in it. What if those were the majority of snaps he didn't fail on?
We didn't run 100% RPO so his numbers aren't going to reflect one specific set. He could have been much better or worse.
Yahoo is just the middle man they just pullThis is what Yahoo is reporting on? Twitter comments? Must be a slow day.
And I don’t believe he played in a high RPO scheme in college. Wise pickRPO is harder for young linemen in a sense. Not sure why you'd say that. You're having to adjust to multiple potential outcomes on the offensive side before even considering the defense.
Not to mention without pressure statistics specifically for our RPO plays I don't think you can just say he did poorly in it. What if those were the majority of snaps he didn't fail on?
We didn't run 100% RPO so his numbers aren't going to reflect one specific set. He could have been much better or worse.
This is utter nonsense, I don't even know where to start.RPO is harder for young linemen in a sense. Not sure why you'd say that. You're having to adjust to multiple potential outcomes on the offensive side before even considering the defense.
Not to mention without pressure statistics specifically for our RPO plays I don't think you can just say he did poorly in it. What if those were the majority of snaps he didn't fail on?
We didn't run 100% RPO so his numbers aren't going to reflect one specific set. He could have been much better or worse.
This is utter nonsense, I don't even know where to start.