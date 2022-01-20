 Dolphins fans roasted the team over a tweet about LT Liam Eichenberg | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins fans roasted the team over a tweet about LT Liam Eichenberg

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

GhostArmOfMarino said:
Another guy I think could be salvaged with good coaching and scheme. Both were a mess this year. So hard to judge young OL talent when you don't have an NFL caliber oline coach or an NFL caliber offensive scheme.
Click to expand...
Yeah I’ll give him a pass for year one. Lame O-line coach and moved all over the place
 
This dudes horrid. Stiff as a board. Bust move to left guard or dump

If you can’t make it in an rpo heavy based offense you can’t make it in any.
 
hoops said:
This dudes horrid. Stiff as a board. Bust move to left guard or dump

If you can’t make it in an rpo heavy based offense you can’t make it in any.
Click to expand...

RPO is harder for young linemen in a sense. Not sure why you'd say that. You're having to adjust to multiple potential outcomes on the offensive side before even considering the defense.

Not to mention without pressure statistics specifically for our RPO plays I don't think you can just say he did poorly in it. What if those were the majority of snaps he didn't fail on?

We didn't run 100% RPO so his numbers aren't going to reflect one specific set. He could have been much better or worse.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Another guy I think could be salvaged with good coaching and scheme. Both were a mess this year. So hard to judge young OL talent when you don't have an NFL caliber oline coach or an NFL caliber offensive scheme.
Click to expand...
I also thought the line played noticeable better when Deiter returned from injury. Hunt is a keeper. Maybe Eichenberg and Deiter are serviceable?
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I also thought the line played noticeable better when Deiter returned from injury. Hunt is a keeper. Maybe Eichenberg and Deiter are serviceable?
Click to expand...

I want to know what a real quality OL coach thinks. I dont think they will all turn into diamonds but even Jackson I can see turning into a decent LG. Not saying its likely, but he has the base talent to work with physically.

When it's technique and not just talent issues it's really hard to say.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
RPO is harder for young linemen in a sense. Not sure why you'd say that. You're having to adjust to multiple potential outcomes on the offensive side before even considering the defense.

Not to mention without pressure statistics specifically for our RPO plays I don't think you can just say he did poorly in it. What if those were the majority of snaps he didn't fail on?

We didn't run 100% RPO so his numbers aren't going to reflect one specific set. He could have been much better or worse.
Click to expand...

Don’t tell me rpo is harder than pass sets for a tackle ever again

Cause that’s utter bs. They are blocking for the run and knowing if it is a pass the ball is designed to come out quick. So yeah don’t toss that one tbis away again

Also look up our pressure rates in anything not rpo based. They are through the roof
 
He will be among the most improved OL next season. Why is it his fault he was part of a ****ty agenda? How often have you seen teams play musical chairs at the line like we did last season?
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
RPO is harder for young linemen in a sense. Not sure why you'd say that. You're having to adjust to multiple potential outcomes on the offensive side before even considering the defense.

Not to mention without pressure statistics specifically for our RPO plays I don't think you can just say he did poorly in it. What if those were the majority of snaps he didn't fail on?

We didn't run 100% RPO so his numbers aren't going to reflect one specific set. He could have been much better or worse.
Click to expand...
And I don’t believe he played in a high RPO scheme in college. Wise pick
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
RPO is harder for young linemen in a sense. Not sure why you'd say that. You're having to adjust to multiple potential outcomes on the offensive side before even considering the defense.

Not to mention without pressure statistics specifically for our RPO plays I don't think you can just say he did poorly in it. What if those were the majority of snaps he didn't fail on?

We didn't run 100% RPO so his numbers aren't going to reflect one specific set. He could have been much better or worse.
Click to expand...
This is utter nonsense, I don't even know where to start.
 
