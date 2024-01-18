 Dolphins Fans Still in Recover Mode Reflect on Season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Fans Still in Recover Mode Reflect on Season

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
1,085
Reaction score
2,503
Age
46
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphin Fans Still in Recovery Mode, Reflect on Season - Miami Dolphins

Following the 7-26 loss to last year’s Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. I have used these past few days to reflect on yet another ugly Wild Card game loss for my favorite team, the Miami Dolphins. Following the result of the game, like most Dolphin fans, I felt as if George Foreman threw...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom