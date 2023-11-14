Dolphins film study: 3 things we could see from Miami in the second half of the season

Stoobz
Eschew the Onvious
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 9, 2005
- Messages
- 7,260
- Reaction score
- 17,088
- Location
- A Cardboard Box
“From my seat, from where I’m at with this team, I’m very, very happy about our pre-bye week season,” he said. “And why is that? Because we’ve invested enough to the point that we’ve been able to win six out of nine games. That’s the plus. But in the losses, we got something out of it each time.”
McDaniel’s message to his team was to stay the course. At 6-3 and with a 1.5-game lead in the AFC East, all of the Dolphins’ goals are right in front of them.