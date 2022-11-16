 Dolphins Finally Have Their Complete Game Win | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Finally Have Their Complete Game Win

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
546
Reaction score
1,354
Age
45
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins Finally Have Their Complete Game Win - Miami Dolphins

Going into Sunday’s game, the Miami Dolphins were 6-3, but the scariest part of their 6-3 record was that they hadn’t had that complete team win. The Dolphins had been winning games in shootouts or grind-it-out games. It was different on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns because the Dolphins...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom