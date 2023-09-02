Dolphins Fins Creator and Ultra Legend Jimmy Buffett Dies

Jimmy Buffett, 'Margaritaville' musician and mogul, dies at 76 Farewell to Jimmy Buffett: "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," read a statement.

Jesus. This one hits like a sledge to my soul. Out of nowhere our beloved Fins To The Left, Fins To The Right alternate fight song creator Jimmy Buffett passed away last night. I guess he had some form of illness over the last year. I met Jimmy a couple times and was fortunate enough to see him in concert 4 times. Everyone that knows Loco since he was a kid knows they can't come to my house nor get in my car without Jimmy pouring through the speakers.Most us have a Jimmy story. Share yours beneath. RIP Jimmy. Margaritas coming up this afternoon in your honor. Some of his best (too many to list) are below for you to enjoy. Fins up!True story song about getting his plane shot by Jamaican military thinking it was a drug plane: