Dolphins First Depth Chart Is Out

phinsforlife
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 1,943
- Reaction score
- 3,756
- Age
- 48
- Location
- san diego
Early, but some interesting ones in here.
-Eichenberg and Robert Jones are the starters at guard. We will see what happens with Isaiah Wynn.
-Benito Jones is the starting NT.
-Ogbah and Quentin Bell are the starters at edge. This Bell guy came out of nowhere. I had never even heard of him, I think he was on our practice squad. Now ahead of Chop. Unreal. Quite the story!
-Eichenberg and Robert Jones are the starters at guard. We will see what happens with Isaiah Wynn.
-Benito Jones is the starting NT.
-Ogbah and Quentin Bell are the starters at edge. This Bell guy came out of nowhere. I had never even heard of him, I think he was on our practice squad. Now ahead of Chop. Unreal. Quite the story!
Last edited: