Dolphins First Depth Chart Is Out

Dec 4, 2022
Early, but some interesting ones in here.

-Eichenberg and Robert Jones are the starters at guard. We will see what happens with Isaiah Wynn.
-Benito Jones is the starting NT.
-Ogbah and Quentin Bell are the starters at edge. This Bell guy came out of nowhere. I had never even heard of him, I think he was on our practice squad. Now ahead of Chop. Unreal. Quite the story!


 
ForksPhin said:
Since when is Kion Smith a guard?
I don't mind those inside reps. He'd probably see more action at guard while being caught in the numbers game at tackle. He flashed a bit when his number was called so it's worthwhile to see if there's any chance he could be kept on as a utility guy ... eventually taking Eich's role in that department.

Lamm and Paul are pretty safe as the backup tackles. Cross training on the interior is how he carves himself a niche on the roster.
 
BobDole said:
I don’t mind it at all. Just haven’t heard anything about it up until now.
 
