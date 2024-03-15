 Dolphins Free Agency Grade | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Free Agency Grade

What grade would you give the Miami DOLPHIBS Free Agency so far?

  • A Team has improved. Should contend for AFC Championship.

    Votes: 5 21.7%

  • B Team's Talent Level has stayed relatively neutral. Should contend for AFC East title.

    Votes: 16 69.6%

  • C Team's talent level has marginally declined, but we will be competive in the AFC East.

    Votes: 1 4.3%

  • D Team will not be competitive in the AFC East.

    Votes: 1 4.3%

  • F Fire everyone!!!!!!!!!

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    23
I voted a C. I beluve we have done well so far with the cap we have and would actually give us a C +. I think we need to fill out the roster and significantly improve the offensive line to get to a B grade.

I would like to see us resign Kendall Lamm and Isiah Wynn and add another guard before the draft to get to a B.
 
I say we're fighting for the AFC championship....mostly because I'm always optimistic.

Our offense has stayed relatively neutral, but they were pretty darn good last year. I believe our defense has gotten better through FA and much more physical with the additions of Poyer and the LB's. If the defense is truly improved and more physical, the sky is the limit for this team.
 
jjjjphin said:
Please give your free agency grade and reasoning behind the grade.
Click to expand...
It depends a little on parameters. For example;
Is it a good FA in view of cap restrictions?
Is it good regardless of cap? Compare us to teams with tremendous money available?
Do we subtract guys we lost or just look at guys we signed?
I was fine with X leaving but sorry to see AVG go.
I knew we could not afford Wilkins but was sorry to see us lose Hunt.
 
jjjjphin said:
I voted a C. I beluve we have done well so far with the cap we have and would actually give us a C +. I think we need to fill out the roster and significantly improve the offensive line to get to a B grade.

I would like to see us resign Kendall Lamm and Isiah Wynn and add another guard before the draft to get to a B.
Click to expand...

I don’t see any votes for a C.
 
I think we are a little improved. I think it is remarkable what Grier has done with NO cap space to start with. Whether or not all these new players can acclimate to a cohesive unit is really the question now. I prefer 2-4 guys rotating in on the d-line. It is insurance for injuries and keeping guys more fresh. We all loved Wilkins energy and personality, but not at the price he was paid. At least now, I won't' cringe every time he jumps our players after a TD.
 
