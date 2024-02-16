Dolphins Free Agent targets

TE - Dalton Schultz - We need another pass catching option. Schultz had a good season with the Texans and he is only 28. He would be a significant upgrade over Smythe. I know McD and Grier claim to like Julian Hill but if he is so good how come we havent seen anything from him yet?



OG - Graham Glasgow - I am not sure we can afford to re-sign Hunt and I dont want to invest that kind of money on a non premium position. Glasgow is 32 so he wont command a lot of money on a short term deal.



C - Tyler Biadasz - He is the 2nd rated FA Center behind Connor Williams and he is only 26 without the injury concern of Williams.



DE - Jonathan Greenard - He had 12.5 sacks last season and he is only 27. Phillips and Chubb are going to miss a large portion of the season.



DT - Grover Stewart - We probably wont be able to re-sign Wilkins.



DB - Kendall Fuller - X is likely to be released, and even if Cam Smith works out we still need better DB's than Apple and Kohou.



S - Darnell Savage - Elliott and Jones are both FA's. He is only 27.



WR - Curtis Samuel - He could be a nice number 3 behind Hill and Waddle.



We can't sign all of them but we will have to address some needs in FA since the only meaningful draft picks we have are a first and second.