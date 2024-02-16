 Dolphins Free Agent targets | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Free Agent targets

TE - Dalton Schultz - We need another pass catching option. Schultz had a good season with the Texans and he is only 28. He would be a significant upgrade over Smythe. I know McD and Grier claim to like Julian Hill but if he is so good how come we havent seen anything from him yet?

OG - Graham Glasgow - I am not sure we can afford to re-sign Hunt and I dont want to invest that kind of money on a non premium position. Glasgow is 32 so he wont command a lot of money on a short term deal.

C - Tyler Biadasz - He is the 2nd rated FA Center behind Connor Williams and he is only 26 without the injury concern of Williams.

DE - Jonathan Greenard - He had 12.5 sacks last season and he is only 27. Phillips and Chubb are going to miss a large portion of the season.

DT - Grover Stewart - We probably wont be able to re-sign Wilkins.

DB - Kendall Fuller - X is likely to be released, and even if Cam Smith works out we still need better DB's than Apple and Kohou.

S - Darnell Savage - Elliott and Jones are both FA's. He is only 27.

WR - Curtis Samuel - He could be a nice number 3 behind Hill and Waddle.

We can't sign all of them but we will have to address some needs in FA since the only meaningful draft picks we have are a first and second.
 
I saw Whitehead was cut and another Bears safety

Is Whitehead 🗑️? I know he was pretty decent it rated in the draft but that was 7 years ago
 
Most of those I am afraid will be out of our range money wise this year.

I expect some low level depth type signings and that’s it, but hey maybe something happens that surprises me.

Not a good situation with lack of draft capital this year as you pointed out. I would like to try and trade down in rd 1 or 2 to get extra picks depending of course how the board goes. Unfortunately wanting to trade down just doesn’t always pan out.
 
Nice list...

I fear that most of these will be out of our price range, but sometimes guys fall... just like with the draft.

Elliot was not supposed to be cheap last year; but he was, and I think we'll hunt for guys like this... guys who for whatever reason just don't get the offer that everyone expects. Hell... that's why Van Ginkle came home last year.

Blue light special on aisle 5!
 
