Dolphins Front Office may not end up drafting the players you think they will draft

Miami won a lot of games last seasons because of their solid defensive play no matter what anyone else here thinks. Howard was a defensive player of the year nominee.

Guys like Van Noys, Wilkins, Davis, and etc stepped up hard for us. And to make this long story short, I feel the front office wants to build a bigger stronger defense. With that said,

there is a possibility we may not end up drafting guys like smith, and chase for guys like Sewell, or Parsons.





1. Sewell will be picked 3rd overall if he is available. I'm starting to believe

that many in here have seen Smith, and Chase but no game footage of Sewell.

Yes, another offensive lineman in the draft, but no one like Sewell. We are talking about

the most balanced prospect in a while! He can come of the block, and run along with linebackers like nothing.

If anyone in here thought that we could improve our running game with just another RB on the draft then they are

ignoring that the real fights are fought in the trenches. This guy is automatically that unstoppable offensive lineman in

the field when the ball snaps.



2. The Dolphins want to draft a defensive play maker.

Chances of Parsons being available with our 18 would be 0.

Parsons is just a one man wrecking crew. What Sewell is for offense in this draft,

Parsons is for defense. A lot of people are looking at this beast right now.

An alternative to Parsons would be Tulsa's Zaven Collins.

Collins is a very underrated coverage linebacker, if not

the best linebacker with coverage skills in the draft. You won't

see him manhandling the opposite team like Parsons, but he has

the explosiveness also to get to the qb. With our 18th pick, we might

bite into him if he is available.



3. Waddle is my ideal receiver in the draft. If he somehow slips to the 2nd

round, the Dolphins might end up drafting him. If he isn't available in the 2nd

round, the Dolphins are more likely going to be drafting a wide receiver with our 3rd pick.





Summary



1. Sewell

2. Collins

3. Waddle if available, or whatever receiver the FO thinks is the best available. Terrence Marshall Jr.

would be my choice. Tamorion Terry is another option IMO.



Note: Any of this can change at any time. Some player's values can go up or down.