Dolphins Front Office may not end up drafting the players you think they will draft

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Miami won a lot of games last seasons because of their solid defensive play no matter what anyone else here thinks. Howard was a defensive player of the year nominee.
Guys like Van Noys, Wilkins, Davis, and etc stepped up hard for us. And to make this long story short, I feel the front office wants to build a bigger stronger defense. With that said,
there is a possibility we may not end up drafting guys like smith, and chase for guys like Sewell, or Parsons.


1. Sewell will be picked 3rd overall if he is available. I'm starting to believe
that many in here have seen Smith, and Chase but no game footage of Sewell.
Yes, another offensive lineman in the draft, but no one like Sewell. We are talking about
the most balanced prospect in a while! He can come of the block, and run along with linebackers like nothing.
If anyone in here thought that we could improve our running game with just another RB on the draft then they are
ignoring that the real fights are fought in the trenches. This guy is automatically that unstoppable offensive lineman in
the field when the ball snaps.

2. The Dolphins want to draft a defensive play maker.
Chances of Parsons being available with our 18 would be 0.
Parsons is just a one man wrecking crew. What Sewell is for offense in this draft,
Parsons is for defense. A lot of people are looking at this beast right now.
An alternative to Parsons would be Tulsa's Zaven Collins.
Collins is a very underrated coverage linebacker, if not
the best linebacker with coverage skills in the draft. You won't
see him manhandling the opposite team like Parsons, but he has
the explosiveness also to get to the qb. With our 18th pick, we might
bite into him if he is available.

3. Waddle is my ideal receiver in the draft. If he somehow slips to the 2nd
round, the Dolphins might end up drafting him. If he isn't available in the 2nd
round, the Dolphins are more likely going to be drafting a wide receiver with our 3rd pick.


Summary

1. Sewell
2. Collins
3. Waddle if available, or whatever receiver the FO thinks is the best available. Terrence Marshall Jr.
would be my choice. Tamorion Terry is another option IMO.

Note: Any of this can change at any time. Some player's values can go up or down.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Im turning the TV off right there and then if the Fins pick Sewell at 3 and Parsons at 18... There's nothing they can do after that to fix this mess..
 
Danny

Danny

Lets just say nothing our FO does on draft week would shock me. We're still a long way from the draft and anything can happen. All I know is brady looked like crap last year in NE where he had no weapons to work with. Now in TB he had lots of weapons and we saw the result. Tua needs playmakers to work with just like any other QB so I'll just leave it at that.
 
Beach Bum 91

Beach Bum 91

Yeah, I don't get it. Why wouldn't they draft who I want them to? I mean, I am sitting here in my armchair, drinking a cup of coffee, and reading threads on Finheaven about all the players who in my fantasy world turn out to be pro-bowl players regardless of where we draft them. Seriously, I have no doubt many of us will be disappointed at times with who we pick. I get that Grier has a process, and we very well could end up with BPA like Sewell. However, I am hopeful that he will see this is the year to take some chances and get us some must needed playmakers to help Tua. Usually, I am for building up the OL. However, this may be the year where when it comes to our OL, just good enough is good enough.
 
artdnj

artdnj

I do expect some draft surprises as they seem to follow their system which to their credit has been working. That being said, I fully expect them to address the running back and wide receiver positions and of course some defensive moves 100%. No question
 
Travis34

Travis34

NBP81 said:
Im turning the TV off right there and then if the Fins pick Sewell at 3 and Parsons at 18... There's nothing they can do after that to fix this mess..
I’d totally understand the picks but be very disappointed with no receivers drafted in round 1... however Waddle at 2a would be good (but none of this besides Sewell at 3 is realistic)

if we could get chase/Smith and Parsons at 18 I would be over joyed though

OL can be had later on too
 
D

dolphinheel

NBP81 said:
Im turning the TV off right there and then if the Fins pick Sewell at 3 and Parsons at 18... There's nothing they can do after that to fix this mess..
Me too but it won’t happen. It’s not compatible with their plan. Sewell isn’t an immediate need and Parsons has character issues. I wouldn’t worry. IMO the first 4 picks will be playmakers, at least one WR and one RB and two defensive players at positions of need.
artdnj said:
I do expect some draft surprises as they seem to follow their system which to their credit has been working. That being said, I fully expect them to address the running back and wide receiver positions and of course some defensive moves 100%. No question
Yep
 
Beach Bum 91 said:
Yeah, I don't get it. Why wouldn't they draft who I want them to? I mean, I am sitting here in my armchair, drinking a cup of coffee, and reading threads on Finheaven about all the players who in my fantasy world turn out to be pro-bowl players regardless of where we draft them. Seriously, I have no doubt many of us will be disappointed at times with who we pick. I get that Grier has a process, and we very well could end up with BPA like Sewell. However, I am hopeful that he will see this is the year to take some chances and get us some must needed playmakers to help Tua. Usually, I am for building up the OL. However, this may be the year where when it comes to our OL, just good enough is good enough.
Yes. We desperately need offensive and defensive playmakers not another olineman. Consider that our current two best players are a CB and a kicker. Lol
 
circumstances

circumstances

1) i don't think we will be selecting at #3 (and i hope we aren't).

2) if we do stay at #3, we take the non-QB BPA blue chipper of blue chips, if there is one clear-cut guy (regardless of position).

3) if we do stay at #3, if there is more than one player (graded by the team as) close in ability, factor in desperation of team need.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Lol Miami never takes the players we want. And somehow the ravens always end up taking the players I wanted
 
OmegaPhinsFan said:
how about we wait for free agency? then we can mock mock mock away
Free agency will confirm their plan for sure. I don’t expect any big splashes there tho. They blew it on Jordan Howard and IMO spent too much on B Jones. I’m hoping that a big FA WR or pass rusher will see that we are a couple players away from being in the playoffs and give us a deal.
 
