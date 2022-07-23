TheBigBradWolf
Where is the best place to buy dolphins gear online?
Where do you find official jerseys with stiched numbers? Used to be called authentic now I can't find any way of telling.
Yeah, I'm not rolling the dice on chinesium. There isn't a legit source for authentic jerseys?
I googled it a week or two a week or two ago….NFL shop….I believe these are stitched, for that cost, they better be…
Just a watch out on Fanatics. I think the quality of their t-shirts, and fully sleeved have really gone done. Sweatshirts (undersized and shrink like a be-ahtch) These things are paper thin.
Performance T's aren't bad
The hats are fine but god lord cant find an all black on black NON TRUCKER hat to save my life
except when its their own cheap crap-
You need to blame Nike, Reebok and the likes for that.