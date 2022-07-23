 Dolphins Gear | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Gear

Just a watch out on Fanatics. I think the quality of their t-shirts, and fully sleeved have really gone done. Sweatshirts (undersized and shrink like a be-ahtch) These things are paper thin.
Performance T's aren't bad

The hats are fine but god lord cant find an all black on black NON TRUCKER hat to save my life
 
Fin-Loco said:
Where do you find official jerseys with stiched numbers? Used to be called authentic now I can't find any way of telling.
Check Alibaba.com….China based company….I ordered a T. Hill with sewn on letters/numbers…I’ll post a picture when it arrives. It was $15 plus $9 shipping, rolling the dice, I’ll let you know. I also ordered a Zach Thomas that was around $25 but I’m not sure those letters/numbers are sewn.
 

FSUDoles said:
Check Alibaba.com….China based company….I ordered a T. Hill with sewn on letters/numbers…I’ll post a picture when it arrives. It was $15 plus $9 shipping, rolling the dice, I’ll let you know. I also ordered a Zach Thomas that was around $25 but I’m not sure those letters/numbers are sewn.
Yeah, I'm not rolling the dice on chinesium. There isn't a legit source for authentic jerseys?
 
Fin-Loco said:
Yeah, I'm not rolling the dice on chinesium. There isn't a legit source for authentic jerseys?
I googled it a week or two a week or two ago….NFL shop….I believe these are stitched, for that cost, they better be…

www.nflshop.com

Men's Miami Dolphins Nike Aqua Elite Vapor Untouchable Custom Jersey

We want fans to celebrate their fandom by customizing and personalizing certain products. For these customizable products, including jerseys, we invite customers to tell us how they would like their preferred name or other text to appear by typing that text into the field indicated. However...
www.nflshop.com www.nflshop.com
 
AJDUHEJETKILLER said:
Just a watch out on Fanatics. I think the quality of their t-shirts, and fully sleeved have really gone done. Sweatshirts (undersized and shrink like a be-ahtch) These things are paper thin.
Performance T's aren't bad

The hats are fine but god lord cant find an all black on black NON TRUCKER hat to save my life
Fanatics sells team gear and apparel. They don't make it themselves.

You need to blame Nike, Reebok and the likes for that.
 
andyahs said:
Fanatics sells team gear and apparel. They don't make it themselves.

You need to blame Nike, Reebok and the likes for that.
except when its their own cheap crap-

once worn T-shirt that arrived on Thursday....
 

If you’re former military, don’t forget to sign up for ID Me. You get automatic discounts at tons places, including places where you can pick up Fins gear. I think it’s a permanent 15 or 20% off at Fanatics and NFL Shop.
 
