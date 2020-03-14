Fin Fan in Cali
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Dolphins give Vince Biegel original-round tender — NBC Sports
The Dolphins gave linebacker Vince Biegel the original-round restricted tender, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. It’s worth $2.132 million. The Packers made Biegel a fourth-round choice in 2017. He spent most of his rookie season on the physically unable to perform list. In 2018, Biegel...
