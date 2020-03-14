Dolphins give Vince Biegel original-round tender

apple.news

Dolphins give Vince Biegel original-round tender — NBC Sports

The Dolphins gave linebacker Vince Biegel the original-round restricted tender, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. It’s worth $2.132 million. The Packers made Biegel a fourth-round choice in 2017. He spent most of his rookie season on the physically unable to perform list. In 2018, Biegel...
I never heard of an original rd tender. The article didn't really explain it. Anyone able to tell me what exactly this designation means? Thanks
 
Vince Biegel LB, Miami Dolphins


Dolphins used original-round restricted tender on LB Vince Biegel.

The tender is worth $2.132 million. The Packers drafted Biegel in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. He started 10 games for the Dolphins in 2019, racking up 2.5 sacks and 59 tackles along the way. PFF graded Biegel as the league's No. 42 edge defender among 123 qualified players.

Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Mar 14, 2020, 4:00 PM ET
 
Player has right to negotiate with other teams. Dolphins can choose to match offer and retain player. If they decide not to match the offer they get a draft pick in the "original round" he was drafted.
 
Danny does it mean any team that signs him we get thier 4th?
 
Makes sense thank you
 
