Dolphins going for #1 pick?

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Reading Is Fundamental
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
9,367
Reaction score
5,936
Location
West Palm Beach
I thought Mando was all in and set on the Dolphins wanting and pursing Herbert....... what a knucklehead.

ps. Who the **** is jpafootball?
 
D

DolfanTim

Rookie
Joined
Mar 8, 2020
Messages
11
Reaction score
16
Age
52
Location
Hollywood, Florida
Hate to spoil anyone's party. But that isn't going to happen. I totally believe the Dolphins are all in on Herbert. They need there other picks to fill out the offensive side of the ball.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
6,883
Reaction score
15,449
Location
Georgia
DolfanTim said:
Hate to spoil anyone's party. But that isn't going to happen. I totally believe the Dolphins are all in on Herbert. They need there other picks to fill out the offensive side of the ball.
Click to expand...
Unless Grier is a close personal friend of yours I don't see why you thinking we're all in on Herbert is any more valid than those thinking we're all in on Burrows.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,361
Reaction score
2,587
I can't even imagine what the cost is to move up to 1, have to be all this and next years firsts
 
Fin D

Fin D

Cletus Disco
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 28, 2020
Messages
696
Reaction score
532
Age
45
Location
Florida
Every time someone posts a link to an Armando article or another piece that gets info from an Armando article.......he spins around in his chair, laughing manically while in his underwear and an old lady's bra, giddily shrieking, "Dance my puppets, dance for Daddy. You are all good little puppets doing as Daddy says."

Stop this. Do better. Think harder. Put good in the world.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
278
Reaction score
514
Age
30
Location
New York
Take a hard look at the Redskins after they moved up with the Rams to take RGIII. If Grier makes that trade and Burrow isn’t the next Brees (as an example) he just set our franchise back 5-10 years.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Farewell El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
7,541
Reaction score
1,756
13
It's not going to happen. Bengals owner and GM, Mike Brown is 84 years old and has never traded away a high Draft pick. There are 31 other GMs that trade Draft picks but old Mike doesn't believe in it.
Remember in 1999 when Mike Ditka traded all New Orleans Draft picks to the Redskins to select Ricky Williams. Well before that deal he also made the same offer to Mike Brown who rejected it to select Akili Smith (who turned out to be a major bust). The point in this is that Mike Brown has a very long history of never trading away a high Draft pick. Never. Ever.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
6,883
Reaction score
15,449
Location
Georgia
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Take a hard look at the Redskins after they moved up with the Rams to take RGIII. If Grier makes that trade and Burrow isn’t the next Brees (as an example) he just set our franchise back 5-10 years.
Click to expand...
10 years? Rookie contract's are now manageable thanks to the rookie the rookie pay scale, no longer are franchises handcuffed to players like Jamarcus Russel or Ryan Leaf. The Redskins were able to make the playoff's the year after they cut RGIII.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom