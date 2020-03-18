Dolphins going for #1 pick?

It's not going to happen. Bengals owner and GM, Mike Brown is 84 years old and has never traded away a high Draft pick. There are 31 other GMs that trade Draft picks but old Mike doesn't believe in it.

Remember in 1999 when Mike Ditka traded all New Orleans Draft picks to the Redskins to select Ricky Williams. Well before that deal he also made the same offer to Mike Brown who rejected it to select Akili Smith (who turned out to be a major bust). The point in this is that Mike Brown has a very long history of never trading away a high Draft pick. Never. Ever.