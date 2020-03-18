Dolphins going for #1 pick?

Tiko377
Unless Grier is a close personal friend of yours I don't see why you thinking we're all in on Herbert is any more valid than those thinking we're all in on Burrows.Hate to spoil anyone's party. But that isn't going to happen. I totally believe the Dolphins are all in on Herbert. They need there other picks to fill out the offensive side of the ball.
No wonder my store was all out of melons the other day...If they believe in him like this lady believes in her buttons than I say go for it.
I've been staring at them for 15 minutes waiting for them to pop, and nothing. WTF. I'll give it 5 more minutes then I'm moving on!If they believe in him like this lady believes in her buttons than I say go for it.
10 years? Rookie contract's are now manageable thanks to the rookie the rookie pay scale, no longer are franchises handcuffed to players like Jamarcus Russel or Ryan Leaf. The Redskins were able to make the playoff's the year after they cut RGIII.Take a hard look at the Redskins after they moved up with the Rams to take RGIII. If Grier makes that trade and Burrow isn’t the next Brees (as an example) he just set our franchise back 5-10 years.