Dolphins Had That Game For The Taking

Prior to the Int that sealed the loss.

2nd down from the 25, on a drive that was moving chains, slow and steady. Short passes and runs.

It was 4-down territory, no time urgency and killing the clock was a desired by-product.

We very easily could've, with short, easy passes and runs, scored the game winning TD with under a minute left. Even if we failed on the 2 pt conversion.

The fkng Play Call, itself, on the Int was Stupid AF!

If that pass is on-target, it wouldve led to a goal-to-go sequence that would've led to Cincy having way too much time to tie or win (depending on the success of the 2-pt try).

Why not stay with what was working n that drive?!?



These facts seem very absent from the narratives dominating this board this am.