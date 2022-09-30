 Dolphins Had That Game For The Taking | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Had That Game For The Taking

ChitownPhins28

Prior to the Int that sealed the loss.
2nd down from the 25, on a drive that was moving chains, slow and steady. Short passes and runs.
It was 4-down territory, no time urgency and killing the clock was a desired by-product.
We very easily could've, with short, easy passes and runs, scored the game winning TD with under a minute left. Even if we failed on the 2 pt conversion.
The fkng Play Call, itself, on the Int was Stupid AF!
If that pass is on-target, it wouldve led to a goal-to-go sequence that would've led to Cincy having way too much time to tie or win (depending on the success of the 2-pt try).
Why not stay with what was working n that drive?!?

These facts seem very absent from the narratives dominating this board this am.
 
Because most people with a soul don't give a **** about last night's score.
 
I didnt know Tua died.
People are ripping Bridgewater and championing Skylar today but 'the game result is meaningless'?
 
And Tua was Not playing well yesterday and it had nothing to do with a squishy head. He flat-out, unnecessarily, put himself in that harm's way by making a terrible play in the first place. A mile of green in front of him, or couldve run out of bounds or thrown it away...
But 'let's run back towards the center of the field...'
Facts are facts.
 
I personally hate running the ball on 2nd and 10 in that situation, so I had no problems with the pass, And yes I actually want to score the td, I'm not worried about the clock and the Bengals. If they had ran the ball and then were left with a 3rd and long situation. I wouldn't have felt good with a backup qb in that situation. Bridgewater and Gesicki weren't on the same page, but I have no problem with the play call as a whole.
 
agree to respectively disagree.
 
Didnt have to be a run...but certainly didn't need to be such a difficult play, either.
Back-up QB in and you're running a play that required perfect chemistry on a 'read it' zones beater?
Dumb dumb dumb!
 
Also... "Not worried about the clock.."
Did you see our fkng secondary late in the game?!?
Running the clock down on that drive was as important as scoring, itself!
 
Chitown... I personally like seeing the stuff you come up with here usually because if people on FH are hating you, then they aren't hating me, but right now is too soon for all the things you are talking about. The players on the team itself aren't even being able to focus on football today because of what happen with Tua yesterday. Take a step back for today bro, trust me.
 
