Dolphins Halloween Idea

The images include one look at the exterior of the stadium and one of the interior of the open-air stadium, which includes stacked seating and a canopy overhang to protect fans from the elements.
The canopy will cover 65% of the seats and help protect against wind and precipitation. It will work together with the perforated multidimensional exterior skin of the stadium that creates wind confusion to prevent swirling winds from getting to the field level.
Bills release first renderings of future stadiumThe Bills have released the first renderings of their new stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.www.espn.com