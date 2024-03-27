 Dolphins Have $4.8mm Cap Space Going to $23.3mm June 1, Next Year Down From ~$65mm to $35mm | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Have $4.8mm Cap Space Going to $23.3mm June 1, Next Year Down From ~$65mm to $35mm

Here is the math they did with all the contracts and how the money was shoved around. They must have quite the accounting department. I am shocked they still have $4.8mm space as of right now after being $50mm in the hole and doing all of those deals. Basically they used a lot of next years cap space to fund this year, by structuring these deals to push stuff out until next year, or longer. Xavien Howard and Terron Armstead money is sticking around like a bad rash, sadly. Anyway the specific details of each deal in this article are pretty interesting with regards to how they were all structured, and the implications in terms of where the money falls, and getting out from under some of these deals if they player does not work out.

 
Here is the math they did with all the contracts and how the money was shoved around. They must have quite the accounting department. Basically they used a lot of next years cap space to fund this year, by structuring these deals to push stuff out until next year, or longer.

Wasn't this obvious?
 
Wasn't this obvious?
if you knew the details of every single deal, and exactly what they did, and exactly where things stand this year and next year, you have some pretty good sources, or work for their front office in the aforementioned accounting department! wonder if they call it the dawn aponte memorial building?
 
IDK but I am glad Byron Jones finally comes of the dead money list next year. X is replacing him but still, he's off lol.
 
