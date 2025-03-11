Dolphins have agreed to terms with WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Finfan83nj
Ya for that money. At minimum a kid you can use for certain routes in the red zone. Not a very efficient WR overall, but cheap as a 4/5 option most times in this O anyway, that adds the size element.this is a good get. I'm happy about this one
had 9 TD's this past year
Yep. Sorry by efficient, I should have been more specific. Talking more about his catch rate on targets 57% on his career, and 53% last year (bad QB play though). When not a huge deal, just not a guy you want getting a ton of targets, which he won't here. At his pay if he just catches 2/3 EZ fades he is a success, so McDaniel will stop using Hill on the route.had 9 TD's this past year