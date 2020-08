Defensive Coordinator, Josh Boyer appears to have a real good eye for potential CBs that fit the system. He developed Malcolm Butler from an undrafted free agent from West Alabama to a key player in New England where he helped win a Super Bowl. He also saw something in Nik Needham last year in Miami, was actively involved in recruiting him and had him competing really well towards the end of the season. If Boyer and Coach Flo see something in Borders (a player I had never heard of), then let's see what the kid has. Borders was educated at Duke - so he's probably quite bright. However, after 6 other teams have previously signed and then cut him, it's probably unlikely that he makes the roster. Raheem Mostert reclamations are possible but pretty rare.