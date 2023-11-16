 Dolphins have Chosen to waive Robbie | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins have Chosen to waive Robbie

Back down to 6 WRs. We were a little nicked at WR, but hopefully, a few days off helped our guys get healthier. Maybe Schwartz has shown something on the practice squad that gives the coaches confidence should they need him.
 
Not a surprise at all.....don’t need 7 WR's and Achane needs to be activated
 
Poor guy he did want a fresh start and wanted to be a dolphin

Maybe something else opens up or we need him back
 
Beach Bum said:
Back down to 6 WRs. We were a little nicked at WR, but hopefully, a few days off helped our guys get healthier. Maybe Schwartz has shown something on the practice squad that gives the coaches confidence should they need him.
Click to expand...
no need for 7 WR's tho.....Schwartz most likely won’t be on the 53 this year unless there's a big emergency .....he could get a chance next year in TC
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom