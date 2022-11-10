Dolphins have created an Alabama-like environment for Tua Tagovailoa as Miami unlocks QB's potential Miami has created Crimson Tide-like surroundings for its young quarterback

Media were saying Tua was only successful in college because he had "bama open WRs" (hmm maybe i should get this saying trademarked) Well now in the pros, he has "Bama open WRs®" (i just got it trademarked) once again, and if you look it's mostly because Tua is throwing them open especially across the middle of the field.