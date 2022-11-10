 Dolphins have created an Alabama-like environment for Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins have created an Alabama-like environment for Tua

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
27,790
Reaction score
27,127
Location
Columbus, OH
www.cbssports.com

Dolphins have created an Alabama-like environment for Tua Tagovailoa as Miami unlocks QB's potential

Miami has created Crimson Tide-like surroundings for its young quarterback
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com


Media were saying Tua was only successful in college because he had "bama open WRs" (hmm maybe i should get this saying trademarked) Well now in the pros, he has "Bama open WRs®" (i just got it trademarked) once again, and if you look it's mostly because Tua is throwing them open especially across the middle of the field.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom