Dolphins have decision to make on CB Byron Jones.

Jones’ return, assuming he’s healthy, would drastically improve the secondary, as Needham would be able to return to the slot, and Kohou, the undrafted rookie, could be the fourth corner, providing depth.

Dolphins have decision to make with CB Byron Jones

Jones missed the first four weeks.
Jones still has another week to come along. I expect him to play vs Jets. I think Kohou is our CB4 over Crossin and the rest. They could surprise everyone and release Noah Igbinoghene, who’s been a healthy scratch in two of the four games and has played just nine snaps, all on special teams.
 
well, they actually don’t have to play him for the next 3 games if they don’t want to.....I sure hope he's ready to come back but it might take time before he gets back to what he was before the injury if he gets back to it.
 
As for making room it seems moving C Carter to IR or PUP or whatever is a no brainer?
 
