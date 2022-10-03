Dolphins have decision to make on CB Byron Jones.

Dolphins have decision to make with CB Byron Jones Jones missed the first four weeks.

Jones’ return, assuming he’s healthy, would drastically improve the secondary, as Needham would be able to return to the slot, and Kohou, the undrafted rookie, could be the fourth corner, providing depth.Jones still has another week to come along. I expect him to play vs Jets. I think Kohou is our CB4 over Crossin and the rest. They could surprise everyone and release Noah Igbinoghene, who’s been a healthy scratch in two of the four games and has played just nine snaps, all on special teams.