Dolphins have 'expectation of mastery' for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Said McD:

“"We already know he can do a lot of things throwing the football, but we are working on the craft of being a quarterback each and every play and continuing that process of development so he continues to be, on the field, a better version of himself than he was the year previous," McDaniel said.”

The same should be said for McD.

That’s the only interesting i got from this article. But hey. Slow time of the year.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins coaching staff maintain a mutual understanding of their focus entering his sixth NFL season: "an expectation of a mastery of everything."
Well if that’s the case mcd give tua the freedom that a master deserves at the los.

Good luck. It’s not part of the Mcd qb package to date.

Bunch of coach talk and wasted words basically.
 
Win a playoff games. That what he need get team to do.
 
