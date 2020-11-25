Dolphins have no great players on O.

C

ChitownPhins28

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
488
Reaction score
461
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
Parker is their best and isnt ProBowl bound that I know of. Maybe an alternate.
Hard to be a playoff team with this lack of talent.
Lot of pressure on the QB to be jedi-like unless other team's O gets sloppy AF.
Our O-line had seemed to be growing amd allowing the run game to have a presence. Definitely regression occurring.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
3,324
Reaction score
3,114
Age
49
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
ChitownPhins28 said:
Parker is their best and isnt ProBowl bound that I know of. Maybe an alternate.
Hard to be a playoff team with this lack of talent.
Lot of pressure on the QB to be jedi-like unless other team's O gets sloppy AF.
Our O-line had seemed to be growing amd allowing the run game to have a presence. Definitely regression occurring.
Click to expand...
I'm going to go out on a limb and say Parker isn't going to the pro bowl. You sure do have your finger on the pulse of the NFL.
 
'Deep

'Deep

"Pick your guy and let it fly"
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
6,307
Reaction score
6,331
Location
Boise, ID
OP, relax, it's year two of a rebuild. Grier and Flores will address the offense in the draft and free agency. Pretty sure they know what areas we need improvement in. Where the **** do these posters come from that I've never seen before on here?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom