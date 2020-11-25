Dolphins have no great players on O.

ChitownPhins28
Parker is their best and isnt ProBowl bound that I know of. Maybe an alternate.
Hard to be a playoff team with this lack of talent.
Lot of pressure on the QB to be jedi-like unless other team's O gets sloppy AF.
