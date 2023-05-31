MDFINFAN
The Miami Dolphins have their second set of joint practices firmed up for 2023 and, as expected, those will come against the Houston Texans.
The Dolphins and Texans will practice with/against each other on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17, ahead of the teams' Aug. 19 preseason game at NRG Stadium, according to FOX reporter Mark Berman.
https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/miami-dolphins-have-second-set-of-joint-practices
