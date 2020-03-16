Dolphins have serious interest in Shaq Lawson

H

hoops

exited stage left
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
63,397
Reaction score
13,647
Location
richmond va
This is probably gonna be $12 mil per and I’m gonna gag when it comes thru
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,173
Reaction score
4,286
Location
NJ
Didn't Lawson get tagged? Wouldn't Miami have to trade for him?
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Reading Is Fundamental
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
9,335
Reaction score
5,871
Location
West Palm Beach

I'd love to have this kid on this team for the right price. He's still relatively young and it takes away a player from a rival team.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Second String
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
1,610
Reaction score
1,675
Idgaf about sack numbers. Does anybody know how good he is against the run by any chance?
 
1

1972forever

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
836
Reaction score
1,142
Age
67
Location
Miami
He started no games for the Bills last year and only played in 47% of their defensive plays. He was not offered the fifth year contract by the Bills, even though he was a first round draft pick. Hopefully the Dolphins aren’t looking at paying him more than 6 or 7 million a season because I just don’t see him being worth more than that.
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,130
Reaction score
719
Better be a low signing bonus deal. Maybe they see something in him, but he was part of a loaded defensive line but never really blew up as expected.
 
H

hoops

exited stage left
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
63,397
Reaction score
13,647
Location
richmond va
I will take van noy and his assignment play over this dude any day.

Lawson’s a prime benefactor of all the talent around him in Buffalo.

And a basically power rusher
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom