"Dolphins Head Coaching Job is Better than the Bucs" - Charile Weiss interview

I have a friend who is an avid Buc's fan and sends me articles from Joe Buck Forum. I have included the link below which their fan comments about the Fins are interesting.
"Joe would have ignored this if it didn’t come from a guy who seemingly loves Tom Brady like he’s one of his own children.
And, of course, there’s the intrigue of Brady allegedly wanting to bolt the Bucs four months ago to help run the Miami Dolphins and own a piece of the franchise.
Charlie Weis was Brady’s first offensive guru with the Patriots, and he remains a friend of Brady and affectionately calls him “Tommy” regularly while hosting on SiriusXM NFL Radio. Brady even agreed to join Weis on the air, which Brady only does when he loves the host or is trying to sell something, and Brady didn’t pitch anything during the interview. Joe knows Bucs fans like to blast Weis as incompetent, but he was anything but in the NFL. He coached quarterbacks Matt Cassell (Chiefs) and Vinny Testaverde (Jets) to Pro Bowl seasons, in addition to young Brady.
Yesterday Weis was asked which first-year NFL head coach has the job Weis would choose if given the opportunity. Joe nearly knocked over a tray of Hooters wings when Weis said he’d take the Dolphins gig over the Bucs’. “I would take the Dolphins. Their defense was pretty solid last year. You know, I like their running back committee that they have right now. I’m confident that Tua can run this ship. I think that they’re dynamic at the wide receiver position, and a lot of little passes can go a long way.”
Weis acknowledged the Dolphins have a tough road in the AFC East and in their conference, but he remained confident that Miami is a better long term job than Tampa or anywhere else.
Joe thinks/hopes Weis has lost his mind."
https://www.joebucsfan.com/2022/06/...lphins-head-coaching-job-is-better-than-bucs/
Enjoy
