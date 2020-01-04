Dolphins help to beat Patriots...

You are very welcome Titans and NFL.

With Miami beating that Pats last week, and letting Tannehill go to the Titans...Miami with the Assist, Your very welcome.

Starting next year, there will be another Sheriff in the AFC East, and it will not be the Bills.
 
love it!

new decade, new sheriff

no more cheating pricks getting BS calls and saves from the refs

the terrible reign is over!
 
Pats seem to be done,heck right now Fitz is a better qb then Brady... And we are hoping to improve on Fitz any way possible. With all of our draft picks and cap that we have over the next 2 yrs,we are the sexy team in the afc east. We now need to deliver it
 
I am so ****ing happy and proud that our Dolphins helped this happen. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ryan Tannehill just beat the Pats back to back weeks in Foxborough. Think about that lmfao.
 
I've learned my lesson about saying the Pats are done, but it seems to finally be happening. They just weren't that good and Brady was terrible in the second half of the year. I just hope when they finally go, they completely collapse and go through decades of irrelevance. They've had enough success in the last 20 odd years to last a fan a few lifetimes.
 
