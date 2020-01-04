Dolphins help to beat Patriots...

tay0365
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 13,497
- Reaction score
- 3,065
- Location
- NJ
You are very welcome Titans and NFL.
With Miami beating that Pats last week, and letting Tannehill go to the Titans...Miami with the Assist, Your very welcome.
Starting next year, there will be another Sheriff in the AFC East, and it will not be the Bills.
With Miami beating that Pats last week, and letting Tannehill go to the Titans...Miami with the Assist, Your very welcome.
Starting next year, there will be another Sheriff in the AFC East, and it will not be the Bills.