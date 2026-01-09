DolphinsTalk
Dolphins Hire Jon-Eric Sullivan As General Manager - DolphinsTalk
Dolphins Hire Jon-Eric Sullivan As General Manager The Miami Dolphins have hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as their next general manager. Sullivan comes over from the Green Bay Packers, where he was their Vice President of Player Personnel. A lifer with the Green Bay Packers, Sullivan started there as...
dolphinstalk.com