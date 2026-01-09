 Dolphins Hire Jon-Eric Sullivan As General Manager | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Hire Jon-Eric Sullivan As General Manager

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
2,149
Reaction score
4,285
Age
48
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins Hire Jon-Eric Sullivan As General Manager - DolphinsTalk

Dolphins Hire Jon-Eric Sullivan As General Manager The Miami Dolphins have hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as their next general manager. Sullivan comes over from the Green Bay Packers, where he was their Vice President of Player Personnel. A lifer with the Green Bay Packers, Sullivan started there as...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom