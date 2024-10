This team is really bad and you could see it on the first drive in the first game. It has gotten worse each time and it will continue to.

Coached teams who practice will improve as the year goes on.



We actually dont practice. the only thing we seem to do is walk through the game plan.



if we are not practicing, there is no opportunity to coach - so we arent coached either. just told what plays to run



what is happening here is the single most abysmal and lacking coaching approach/execution in the history of our sad franchise full of abysmal and lacking coaches.



This season is rock bottom after 30+ years of having not won anything, which is hard to do!