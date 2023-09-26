Dolphins Hit #1 - NFL Power Rankings

andyahs
Miami Dolphins
3-0
We should have guessed that a team averaging 30 points and 462.5 yards of offense per game on the road would really be able to cook at home. But 70 points? And 726 yards?! Imagine what the Dolphins would have done with Jaylen Waddle on the field. New England holding Miami to 389 yards and 24 points in Week 2 looks downright heroic now. Of course, the Pats barely saw De'Von Achane in that one. The rookie back hopped into a featured role Sunday and blasted off. Just what this offense needs: more speed. According to Next Gen Stats, Dolphins players are now responsible for the five fastest individual speeds recorded on a given play this season, with three by Tyreek Hill and one apiece from Achane and Raheem Mostert.
We should have guessed that a team averaging 30 points and 462.5 yards of offense per game on the road would really be able to cook at home. But 70 points? And 726 yards?! Imagine what the Dolphins would have done with Jaylen Waddle on the field. New England holding Miami to 389 yards and 24 points in Week 2 looks downright heroic now. Of course, the Pats barely saw De'Von Achane in that one. The rookie back hopped into a featured role Sunday and blasted off. Just what this offense needs: more speed. According to Next Gen Stats, Dolphins players are now responsible for the five fastest individual speeds recorded on a given play this season, with three by Tyreek Hill and one apiece from Achane and Raheem Mostert.
