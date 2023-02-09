Dolphins hoping to develop McKinley

Fin-Loco said: Can you give us a little excerpt magic? I don't have a subscription to that particular fish wrapper. Click to expand...

I don't have a subscription either. I do have the app, which allows you to read a limited number of articles. Unfortunately I'm unable to cut and paste articles from the app.Barry Jackson basically states, Miami likes Verone and wants to develop him into a intrical part of the defense. There is some high praise from Dolphins coaches on McKinley. Seems like they feel the arrow is pointing up.