 Dolphins hoping to develop McKinley | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins hoping to develop McKinley

dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
17,805
Reaction score
36,926
Location
New Jersey
Fin-Loco said:
Can you give us a little excerpt magic? I don't have a subscription to that particular fish wrapper.
Click to expand...
I don't have a subscription either. I do have the app, which allows you to read a limited number of articles. Unfortunately I'm unable to cut and paste articles from the app.

Barry Jackson basically states, Miami likes Verone and wants to develop him into a intrical part of the defense. There is some high praise from Dolphins coaches on McKinley. Seems like they feel the arrow is pointing up.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
57,186
Reaction score
128,864
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Well, Fangio likes to run 3 safeties packages often so besides Holland and Brandon Jones we'll need one more safety
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom