Dolphins in DEC Since Last Playoff Win

Last 20 years:



2002: 7-4 before December, went 2-3 including losing the last 2 games of the season to miss the playoffs.



2003: 8-4 before December after a blowout win @ DAL on Thanksgiving, goes 2-2 to miss the playoffs win a 10-6 record



2004: Lost season, Miami goes 2-3 for another losing December



2005: a perfect 4-0 record in December, too bad they weren't meaningful games since they started the season 3-7 anyway for a pressure free December



2006: 5-6 before December with marginal playoff hopes, Miami goes 1-4 including a 3 game losing streak to end another season of no playoffs



2007: 1-4 December but hey their only win of the season came in this month lol



2008: Finally Miami 7-5 before December, and this team handle all 4 crucial games like a boss including a win @ KC in the coldest game in Dolphins history to finish 11-5 and make the playoffs.



2009: Miami 7-6 before December, proceeds to finish the season on a 3 game losing streak with a 2-3 record in December



2010: See 2009 (Miami 7-6 before December, proceeds to finish the season on a 3 game losing streak with a 2-3 record in December)



2011: A winning 3-2 December but all meaningless games as Miami started the season 0-7



2012: Another 2-3 December



2013: Miami won their first 3 December games only to lose their last 2 only scoring 7 pts total vs the Jets and Bills to make the playoffs.



2014: 2-3 December after a 7-5 start, another missed postseason



2015: 1-3 December after a lost season



2016: 3-1 December with some very ballsy wins @BUF @ NYJ to make the playoffs, with the Buffalo win behind a back up QB.



2017: 2-3 December with a 3 game losing streak to end the season, seems like the reoccurring theme here.



2018: 2-3 December with a 3 game losing streak to end the season lol



2019: 3-2 a winning December in a lost season that just drops Miami to #5 in the draft lol



We know what happened the last few years with Tua and now an 0-4 December in the book after an 8-3 start in 2022



History says Miami only makes the playoffs when they go into December with a winning record & have a winning December. You can see why people that have seen this movie over and over are real nervous that Miami is about to miss the playoffs again. There's no signs that this will be a different ending from one we've seen before.