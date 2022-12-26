 Dolphins in DEC Since Last Playoff Win | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins in DEC Since Last Playoff Win

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Last 20 years:

2002: 7-4 before December, went 2-3 including losing the last 2 games of the season to miss the playoffs.

2003: 8-4 before December after a blowout win @ DAL on Thanksgiving, goes 2-2 to miss the playoffs win a 10-6 record

2004: Lost season, Miami goes 2-3 for another losing December

2005: a perfect 4-0 record in December, too bad they weren't meaningful games since they started the season 3-7 anyway for a pressure free December

2006: 5-6 before December with marginal playoff hopes, Miami goes 1-4 including a 3 game losing streak to end another season of no playoffs

2007: 1-4 December but hey their only win of the season came in this month lol

2008: Finally Miami 7-5 before December, and this team handle all 4 crucial games like a boss including a win @ KC in the coldest game in Dolphins history to finish 11-5 and make the playoffs.

2009: Miami 7-6 before December, proceeds to finish the season on a 3 game losing streak with a 2-3 record in December

2010: See 2009 (Miami 7-6 before December, proceeds to finish the season on a 3 game losing streak with a 2-3 record in December)

2011: A winning 3-2 December but all meaningless games as Miami started the season 0-7

2012: Another 2-3 December

2013: Miami won their first 3 December games only to lose their last 2 only scoring 7 pts total vs the Jets and Bills to make the playoffs.

2014: 2-3 December after a 7-5 start, another missed postseason

2015: 1-3 December after a lost season

2016: 3-1 December with some very ballsy wins @BUF @ NYJ to make the playoffs, with the Buffalo win behind a back up QB.

2017: 2-3 December with a 3 game losing streak to end the season, seems like the reoccurring theme here.

2018: 2-3 December with a 3 game losing streak to end the season lol

2019: 3-2 a winning December in a lost season that just drops Miami to #5 in the draft lol

We know what happened the last few years with Tua and now an 0-4 December in the book after an 8-3 start in 2022

History says Miami only makes the playoffs when they go into December with a winning record & have a winning December. You can see why people that have seen this movie over and over are real nervous that Miami is about to miss the playoffs again. There's no signs that this will be a different ending from one we've seen before.
 
