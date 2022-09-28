 Dolphins Injury Report vs Bengals | 2 out, 7 questionable | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Injury Report vs Bengals | 2 out, 7 questionable

The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Wednesday, as they prepare for their Thursday night battle with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle) have both been ruled out for the contest.

Miami also listed seven players as questionable – quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), safety Brandon Jones (chest), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) and wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (groin) and Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe).

Every questionable player is a potential starter.
They ALL better play
 
I get it’s good for ratings but Thursday night bad for the players. No way to expect players to be healthy to play on 3 days rest following a hard fought Sunday game.
 
Modern Training has a lot of new elements to reconditioning the worn body, and they pay a lot for that knowledge

Knew Jaylen was dealing with a groin issue. You could see him grabbing at it during the last game.

Regarding QB situation, I hope tomorrow night is the first game we activate Skylar. We might need him if Tua cannot complete the game and Terrible Teddy rears his head.
 
On the bright side, Miami's offense ran so few plays they should be fresh on that side of the ball.
 
