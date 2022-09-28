Dolphins Injury Report vs Bengals | 2 out, 7 questionable

andyahs
The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Wednesday, as they prepare for their Thursday night battle with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle) have both been ruled out for the contest.
Miami also listed seven players as questionable – quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), safety Brandon Jones (chest), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) and wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (groin) and Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe).
Dolphins injury report: 2 out, 7 questionable vs. Bengals
Every questionable player is a potential starter.
