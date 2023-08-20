 Dolphins Injury Update: O-Line Hit Again, Achane Leaves Early | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Injury Update: O-Line Hit Again, Achane Leaves Early

“He had something minor,” McDaniel said. "He wanted to go, but I didn’t think it was fair to him to get through something and the potential of putting tape out there that’s not a reflection of how he’s been playing."

McD on Lester Cotton.

I read this as... we'll be cutting Lester, but we wish him the best.

Am I wrong?
 
Feverdream said:
Depends on Jones injury you'd think.
 
Dolfan984 said:
Depends on Jones injury you'd think.
Now yes... before the game when they made the decision, no.

I have not been especially high on Cotton, though Poupart had him on his last 53.

If Jones is hurt, Cotton could stick now.
 
