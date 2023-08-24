Dolphins inquired about Josh Jacobs

Dolphins inquired about Raiders' Josh Jacobs
theathletic.com
The Miami Dolphins inquired about trading for running back Josh Jacobs but were told by the Las Vegas Raiders that he is not available, according to league sources.
This could be one to keep an eye on if we can't trade for Taylor. If the Raiders get off to a poor start and it's looking like another season out of the playoffs for them, they might look to offload Jacobs by the trade deadline.