 Dolphins inquired about Josh Jacobs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins inquired about Josh Jacobs

Banksy

Banksy

Club Member
Joined
Jan 4, 2018
Messages
3,157
Reaction score
11,168
Location
England
theathletic.com

Dolphins inquired about Raiders' Josh Jacobs

The Dolphins were told by the Raiders that Jacobs is not available, per league sources.
theathletic.com theathletic.com

The Miami Dolphins inquired about trading for running back Josh Jacobs but were told by the Las Vegas Raiders that he is not available, according to league sources.
Click to expand...

This could be one to keep an eye on if we can't trade for Taylor. If the Raiders get off to a poor start and it's looking like another season out of the playoffs for them, they might look to offload Jacobs by the trade deadline.
 
We have good depth at RB. Honestly our RB depth right now looks like a super bowl winning RB room.

Do not understand the need or want for a "elite" RB. I like being multiple at the RB position.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom