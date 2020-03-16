Dolphins interested in Shaq Lawson - Update: deal agreed 3 years 30m

H

hoops

exited stage left
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
63,404
Reaction score
13,656
Location
richmond va
This is probably gonna be $12 mil per and I’m gonna gag when it comes thru
 
1

1972forever

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
836
Reaction score
1,148
Age
67
Location
Miami
He started no games for the Bills last year and only played in 47% of their defensive plays. He was not offered the fifth year contract by the Bills, even though he was a first round draft pick. Hopefully the Dolphins aren’t looking at paying him more than 6 or 7 million a season because I just don’t see him being worth more than that.
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,131
Reaction score
720
Better be a low signing bonus deal. Maybe they see something in him, but he was part of a loaded defensive line but never really blew up as expected.
 
H

hoops

exited stage left
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
63,404
Reaction score
13,656
Location
richmond va
I will take van noy and his assignment play over this dude any day.

Lawson’s a prime benefactor of all the talent around him in Buffalo.

And a basically power rusher
 
