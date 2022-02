Dumbo Ears and his sidekick Clown Grier better offer him a 3 year $9M deal. If this Ivy-League genius has to sleep on a 9M deal than he is not bright as we all think. Sign the contract and become our coach! If he lets Kellen Moore get an upper hand he is going to lose out. But, I think Moore is going back to Dallas just my opinion. Coach Mike has a better ring to Coach Kellen. I guess its a process. But, if someone threw 9M at you would not sign? SIGN NOW MICHAEL! Get this job an prove to all of us you can lift Tua and the offense to the playoffs.