Fangio would be an excellent addition to this coaching staff. We need a veteran coach around to balance our HC. Time management was ignored in some very important instances. I was yelling run the ball to eat clock but McD called a flanker screen and it was incomplete stopping the clock and doing the other team a huge favor. This was late in the 2nd quarter against the Bills. We gave Buffalo the ball back with a minute on the clock. There was no earthly reason not to use all the clock and end the half with us scoring for a change. When we gave them a minute I was thinking that Don Shula would be losing it!! I was also thinking no way we hold the Bills to no points here!