 Dolphins @ Jets - BLACK FRIDAY GAME. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins @ Jets - BLACK FRIDAY GAME.

The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
12,146
Reaction score
17,656
Age
53
Location
North Port, FL
...so I have to convince the wife to do our 20th Anniversary in Germany...and go see a Dolphins game November 5th...then finish up Thanksgiving dinner - and fly to the Northeast for MetLife Takeover.

I can do this.
 
lynx

lynx

Club Member
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
2,534
Reaction score
4,222
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
Great start time for me anyways

FvxNxhPX0AIeWoX
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
5,331
Reaction score
3,979
Now I will be curious to see if they play the Jets at home early in the season or not until late in the season like last year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom