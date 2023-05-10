Dolphins @ Jets - BLACK FRIDAY GAME.

The Goat
Escape Goat
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2003
- Messages
- 12,146
- Reaction score
- 17,656
- Age
- 53
- Location
- North Port, FL
Seeing as how the Phins crashed both Christmas and New Year's Day last year by losing I am fine with no further holidays being involved for a while please. My family will thank you as well NFL.Lol. Guess we're not playing on turkey day!
For sure, that's 2 of 8 road games we know are in November. We have 9 home games to get in, have to think we'll have a fair number in Sep/Oct.probably setting up for home games early again.. maybe.